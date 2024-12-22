KPPSC Announces Ability Tests For Various Posts From Jan 01-16
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced the schedule of ability tests of various cadre posts in different departments from January 01 to 16, 2025, the spokesman said on Sunday.
In a notification by Controller of Examination KPPSC, the ability tests would be held for induction of different cadre posts including assistant direction, assistant superintendent jail (male), sub inspector tourism, monitoring inspector, social mobilize, payroll and probation officer, assistant professor botany, mathematics, Pakistan study, commerce, history-cum-civics, physics, and principal/associate profession commerce.
The candidates can get their roll number slips from website www.kppsc.gov.pk. No separate roll number slip would be sent to any candidates regarding the test. In case of any query, the candidates can contact the commission on telephone numbers 091-9214131, 9212897, 9213750 (Ext: No 105, 180) or visit to office on any working day.
All the Candidates are directed to confirm the Roll numbers and location of halls one day before the date of Exam to avoid any inconvenience.
