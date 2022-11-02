KPPSC announces competitive exam schedule for police inspectors

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) on Wednesday announced dates for competitive exam for Assistant Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector Traffic Warden (BPS-11) under Faster Promotion Quota in Police Department.

A notification issued here said that the exams were scheduled for November 15 to 22 excluding Saturday and Sunday. The details of date-sheet, roll number slips and examination centres have been uploaded on KPPSC website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

The applicants could also contact on phone numbers 0919214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 for additional information.