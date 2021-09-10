KPPSC postpones ability tests for posts of lecturers HED

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), in light of the notification of NCOC, has postponed the ability tests for the posts of male and female lecturers BPS-17 in Higher education Department till further orders.

A notification issued here, said the tests were scheduled for September 14 to 16 at divisional headquarters of the province including Abbottabad, Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar and Swat.

It said that due to high prevalence of corona infection in several districts of the province, the competent authority has decided to postpone the ability tests, adding that the new dates would be communicated as and when decided.