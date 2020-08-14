UrduPoint.com
KPPSC Regulations 2017 Updated

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:49 AM

KPPSC regulations 2017 updated

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Regulations, 2017 have been updated and made available on KPPSC website www.kppsc.gov.pk, said a notification issued here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Regulations, 2017 have been updated and made available on KPPSC website www.kppsc.gov.pk, said a notification issued here Thursday.

Meanwhile another notification of Irrigation Department Peshawar said that provincial government has renamed the Bagh Dheri Irrigation Scheme as "Shamizi Irrigation Scheme" in District Swat.

