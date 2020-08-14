KPPSC regulations 2017 updated

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Regulations, 2017 have been updated and made available on KPPSC website www.kppsc.gov.pk, said a notification issued here Thursday

Meanwhile another notification of Irrigation Department Peshawar said that provincial government has renamed the Bagh Dheri Irrigation Scheme as "Shamizi Irrigation Scheme" in District Swat.