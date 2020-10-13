UrduPoint.com
KPPSC Selected 10,879 Out Of 716,246 Candidates For Civil Services In Three Years

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

KPPSC selected 10,879 out of 716,246 candidates for civil services in three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) selected as many as 10,879 candidates for civil services during the last three-year, it was said in three-year performance report of the commission issued here Tuesday.

It said that from 2017 to 2019 a total 716246 applicants applied for a total 12,320 posts in different departments, out of which 48264 qualified for interviews but 10879 were selected and recommended for appointments.

It said that in the year 2017, some 169,727 candidates applied for 4,713 vacancies out of which 16914 were interviewed while 4343 were selected.

Similarly, in 2018, as many as 355,493 applicants applied against 3821 posts advertised in the year. Out of the total candidate some 16793 qualified for interview but the selected candidates were 3262.

In the year 2019 a total 191,026 candidates applied for 3786 vacant posts. Out of these 14,557 applicants passed the exam and qualified for interviews where only 3274 candidates were found eligible and selected.

