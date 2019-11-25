UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPPSC Sends MOs Applications To Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

KPPSC sends MOs applications to Health Department

Director Recruitment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), Peshawar has clarified that the commission had recommended the applications of 638 candidates for the post of Medical Officer BS-17 and sent along with seniority list to the health department on 17-10-2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Director Recruitment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), Peshawar has clarified that the commission had recommended the applications of 638 candidates for the post of Medical Officer BS-17 and sent along with seniority list to the health department on 17-10-2019.

The recommended Names were included quotas of General, Female, Minority and Disabled persons.

The clarification is given in response to a news item, published in a local newspaper intimating that appointments of Medical Officers has been delayed for further one month due to non-receipt of applications of the selected candidates to the Health Department from Public Service Commission.

Related Topics

Peshawar Minority KPPSC Post From KPPSC

Recent Stories

Secretary Irrigation inspects development projects ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation calls in 26 players fo ..

7 minutes ago

Most US Voters For First Time Prefer Life Prison S ..

7 minutes ago

Next Hearing on UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

Medvedev Says Relations With Separate Partners Mor ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.