KPPSC Sends MOs Applications To Health Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:54 PM
Director Recruitment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), Peshawar has clarified that the commission had recommended the applications of 638 candidates for the post of Medical Officer BS-17 and sent along with seniority list to the health department on 17-10-2019
The recommended Names were included quotas of General, Female, Minority and Disabled persons.
The clarification is given in response to a news item, published in a local newspaper intimating that appointments of Medical Officers has been delayed for further one month due to non-receipt of applications of the selected candidates to the Health Department from Public Service Commission.