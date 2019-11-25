KPPSC sends MOs applications to Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director Recruitment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), Peshawar has clarified that the commission had recommended the applications of 638 candidates for the post of Medical Officer BS-17 and sent along with seniority list to the health department on 17-10-2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Director Recruitment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission KPPSC ), Peshawar has clarified that the commission had recommended the applications of 638 candidates for the post of Medical Officer BS-17 and sent along with seniority list to the health department on 17-10-2019.

The recommended Names were included quotas of General, Female, Minority and Disabled persons.

The clarification is given in response to a news item, published in a local newspaper intimating that appointments of Medical Officers has been delayed for further one month due to non-receipt of applications of the selected candidates to the Health Department from Public Service Commission.