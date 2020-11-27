KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 vacant posts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has started the process of recruitment against over 650 vacant posts in different government departments.

According to official sources, these seats couldn't be filled due to corona lockdown which had affected working of various public sector departments including KPPSC.

They said that as per the directives of KP CM the commission under the chairmanship of Faridullah Khan had already conducted written examinations in the first phase for posts in various departments including education, police, Revenue, Irrigation, Local Government and others.

The written examinations were held in all divisional headquarters of the provinces including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Abbottabad, Bannu and DI Khan at the same time wherein over 60,000 candidates appeared.

The members of the commission strictly monitored the examination process by personally visiting the centres and ensuring strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

It is to mention here Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz in a recent meeting held here approved an elaborated strategy for merit based and transparent appointment of candidates against over 650 vacant posts in the province.

The meeting also proposed suggestions for introducing reforms in the system of KPPSC for appointment of well-qualified candidates.

According to KPPSC spokesman under the aegis of KP board of Information Technology the computerization and digitization process has already started in different sections of the commission.