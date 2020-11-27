UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPPSC Starts Process Of Recruitment On Over 650 Vacant Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:39 PM

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 vacant posts

As per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has started the process of recruitment against over 650 vacant posts in different government departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has started the process of recruitment against over 650 vacant posts in different government departments.

According to official sources, these seats couldn't be filled due to corona lockdown which had affected working of various public sector departments including KPPSC.

They said that as per the directives of KP CM the commission under the chairmanship of Faridullah Khan had already conducted written examinations in the first phase for posts in various departments including education, police, Revenue, Irrigation, Local Government and others.

The written examinations were held in all divisional headquarters of the provinces including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Abbottabad, Bannu and DI Khan at the same time wherein over 60,000 candidates appeared.

The members of the commission strictly monitored the examination process by personally visiting the centres and ensuring strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

It is to mention here Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz in a recent meeting held here approved an elaborated strategy for merit based and transparent appointment of candidates against over 650 vacant posts in the province.

The meeting also proposed suggestions for introducing reforms in the system of KPPSC for appointment of well-qualified candidates.

According to KPPSC spokesman under the aegis of KP board of Information Technology the computerization and digitization process has already started in different sections of the commission.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Education Abbottabad Swat Kohat Mardan Same KPPSC All Government Merit Packaging Limited KPPSC

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

8 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

18 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

22 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.92 pc

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.