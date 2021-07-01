KPRA achieves annual revenue target of Rs 20.8bln

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday claimed to have successfully collected Rs20.8 billion during financial year 2020-21 while achieving all its revenue targets.

Despite the disastrous impact of Covid-19 on the economic activities in the province, the KPRA showed 21.6 percent growth rate in the overall revenue collection compared to the financial year 2019-20, it said.

According to official data, during the year 2019-20, the authority had collected Rs 17.1 billion and increased its overall revenue collection by 21 percent in the year 2020-21.

It is worth mentioning that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had given a huge tax relief package to the business community by slicing down the rates of sales tax on service on 28 different sectors in the year 2020-21. Despite the reduction in tax rates the KPRA still managed to meet its annual targets by expanding its tax net taking it to over 15,000 registered taxpayers.

Every regional office of the authority showed tremendous progress in meeting their annual revenue and non-revenue targets. The South Region of KPRA was tasked to collect Rs1.5 billion which was achieved successfully and even managed to exceed the target given to it.

Similarly, Mardan Region also exceeded its annual target of collecting Rs800 million and the Northern Region collected Rs928 million.

KPRA also exceeded the annual target given to it in the collection of Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) and collected Rs 1410 million against the given target of Rs 1300 million under the head of IDC.

Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah has appreciated the efforts of the KPRA staff for achieving their targets and thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for their support and supervision.

"It's a proud moment for KPRA as we have continued our progress despite challenges posed by the pandemic. The efforts of my team are commendable and I am also grateful to the honorable Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the honorable Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for their guidance and support," he said.

He vowed that the team of KPRA would continue the growth and try to further increase it in the best public interest.

He also expressed gratitude to the taxpayers and the withholding agents and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for endorsing trust in the government.