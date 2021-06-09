KPRA achieves registration target of taxpayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Wednesday achieved the milestone by raising its registration of taxpayers to 15,000 in the incumbent financial year recording over 32 percent progress compared to last year

The KPRA was assigned the task to take the number of registered taxpayers, with the Authority, to 15,000 by the end of June 2021, said the spokesperson.

Keeping its upward trend intact, the team of KPRA including its staff at headquarters and regional offices put their efforts to pull off the target and achieved the figure before the completion of the ongoing financial year.

The Authority had a total 11,298 registered taxpayers by the end of the last financial year and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government tasked KPRA to take the figure to 15,000 by the end of the current financial year to broaden the tax net.

The Authority has now 3,104 registered companies, 2,246 association persons and 9,650 individual service providers.

"Achieving the target, particularly in the pandemic-torn economy, speaks for the efficiency and competency of KPRA team. The efforts of my team are commendable," said Fayyaz Ali Shah, the Director General of KPRA in his statement.

"More registered taxpayers mean broadened tax net. Once we broaden the tax net we would be at liberty to further reduce the tax rates as a gift to our taxpayers," the DG KPRA said, adding that the Authority is achieving both the revenue and non-revenue targets assigned to it for the ongoing financial year with the help and support of the incumbent provincial government.