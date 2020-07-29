KPRA all set to meet Rs20 billion revenue target in FY 2020-21

After successfully collecting Rs17.2 billion in the last fiscal year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) is all set to achieve the target of Rs20 billion taxes in the current fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :After successfully collecting Rs17.2 billion in the last fiscal year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) is all set to achieve the target of Rs20 billion taxes in the current fiscal year.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra appreciated the efforts of the KPRA staff for achieving the revenue targets in the previous year and directed them to prepare a comprehensive plan for meeting the current year's revenue target which is Rs20 billion.

The minister was chairing monthly progress review meeting of the authority at the finance department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

KPRA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah along with other officials of the authority including advisors, directors, collectors and heads of KPRA regional offices attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The minister was given a detailed presentation highlighting the authority's performance in terms of revenue collection, registration of new taxpayers and month-wise growth rate compared to the previous years.

The authority crossed over 11,500 registration figure in the year 2019-20 and collected Rs17.

2 billion despite the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 on the overall economy of the province.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, the authority was showing an average 73 percent monthly growth rate and after the COVID-19 outbreak the monthly average growth rate dropped to 15 percent. The lockdown affected almost all sectors from where the authority was collecting taxes. Only the construction and tourism sectors showed Rs700 million revenue shortfall due to COVID-19.

Jhagra while appreciating the performance of the KPRA staff said that the authority has earned a good name and trust in the market because it has always prioritized its taxpayers' interests.

"We have to build organizational structures over this principle and keep the interests of the taxpayers in our priorities," the finance minister said and added that they have to provide more and more relief to the taxpayers by further simplifying the Registration process and Tax Returns filling with KPRA by bringing automation in the system.

The KPRA Director General said that the authority was developing an application through which a taxpayer would easily submit the tax returns through cellphone.