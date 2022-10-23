UrduPoint.com

KPRA Arranges Capacity Building Training To Improve Staff Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

KPRA arranges capacity building training to improve staff skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged a week-long training workshop on comparison of KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 with sales tax laws of the rest of the three provinces to improve skills of it's staff in Peshawar.

Officials of KPRA Collectorate, Directorates and Regional offices took part in the training workshop concluded here which was arranged with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) Activity at a hotel here on Sunday.

The aim of the training workshop was to improve the skills of KPRA Officers in their routine working to minimize the risk of litigations.

The trainers worked on showcause notices served by the KPRA officers, identified flaws in the notices and worked on assessment orders drafted by the KPRA officers alongwith maintenance of order sheets to leave no margin for litigations.

Alongwith comparison of KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 with the sales tax laws of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan the trainers also discussed international best practices in sales tax regime.

Officials of KPRA who took part in the training workshop thanked USAID KPRM for providing them the opportunity to learn from experts in the field of litigations.

"The training workshop was needed for the uplift of KPRA staff skills in their routine workings. There were weak points in our showcause notices and assessment orders due to which our orders were set aside by in appeal forums," said Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed in his remarks regarding the training workshop.

"The training will help in improving our showcause notices, assessment orders and maintenance of order sheets where there were weaknesses and were exploited. Now our working will leave now weak points to be exploited in litigations," said Inspector Imad Ali.

The participants were given training completion certificates at the end of the workshop.

Related Topics

Sindh Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Hotel Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.