KPRA Arranges Interactive Session With Taxpayers In Peshawar

Published February 28, 2022

KPRA arranges interactive session with taxpayers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Monday arranged an interactive session for its taxpayers belonging to private sector.

The event was arranged with the support of UK Aid-funded, SEED Programme at a local hotel.

Taxpayers belonging to various sectors including telecommunication, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, beauty salons and advertising were invited to the session to provide them a forum where they can place issue related to sales tax on services before KPRA.

Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah thanked the participants for attending the interactive session in his welcome remarks. He said aim of the session was to provide an opportunity to our taxpayers where they listen to their issues and find out ways to resolve them.

He said KPRA had been arranging seminars and workshop for its taxpayers' facilitation and would continue to conduct such sessions in future.

The Director General (DG) KPRA spoke about the working of KPRA, performance and the efforts it has been making to facilitate its taxpayers and to improve its revenue collection.

"We are trying our best to make tax filling easier for you," he said adding that video tutorials on processes relating to sales tax registration, tax payment and returns filling are available for on KPRA website and social media pages for taxpayers' assistance.

The forum was opened for questions where the participants asked their queries and the DG KPRA and his team responded the questions and assured full support and cooperation from his team.

The participants appreciated KPRA and SEED for providing the forum and assured that they will comply with the laws and rules of KPRA.

"Public consultation on every issue is much needed and we are thankful to KPRA for consulting us and providing us the forum," said Khalid Ayub head of hotels and restaurants association in his remarks.

