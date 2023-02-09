KPRA arranges training workshop for withholding agents of DI Khan Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :To build capacity of its withholding agents, promote tax culture in the province, and increase tax compliance the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments and representatives of private entities of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

A KPRA press release said on Thursday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) assisted the KPRM in conducting the workshop. The participants included officials of District Administration DI Khan and Tank, Accounts Office, Tehsil Municipal Administrations, and education Department, Local Government Department, Colleges, Universities, WSSD, Hospitals, Sugar Mills and Textile Mill.

KPRA Director Legal, Tax Policy and Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad, in his welcome remarks, thanked KPRM for facilitating KPRA in the workshop and the participants for attending the workshop. He shed light on the importance of taxes for the development of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also spoke about history of sales tax on services and the mandate of KPRA.

He assured complete support to the participants. "Our mission is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-reliant so that our government has enough resources for public uplift schemes and for that we need your assistance and support," he said adding that he and his team will be available for any assistance needed for tax compliance to everyone.

Assistant Collector KPRA South Region Akhtar Rasool briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The KPRA team including Audit Officer KamilZada, Audit Officer Wasifur Rehman and Inspector Mohammad Ishaq answered the questions of the participants.

The participants of the training workshop thanked KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.