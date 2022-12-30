KPRA awards top five withholding agents on basis of revenue collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has awarded the top five withholding agents on the basis of their outstanding performance in revenue collection.

A taxpayers' appreciation ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters here where the representatives of the best-performing taxpayers were invited.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra was the chief guest at the ceremony which was also graced by the members of KPRA's policy board including provincial ministers, secretaries and private members of the board.

The award-winning taxpayers were including businesses run by individuals, and associations of persons and companies from both the corporate and non-corporate sectors. Besides this, certificates of appreciation were also given to the KPRA's best-performing officers during the financial year enabling the KPRA to achieve its targets.

To recognize the role of its taxpayers, KPRA presented awards to the top contributing taxpayers in the financial year 2021-22.

KPRA presented mementos to a total of 51 taxpayers selected from 10 different sectors and awarded the top five withholding agents on the basis of their revenue contribution to KPRA in the financial year 2021-22 and their tax overall compliance level.

KPRA Director General Muhammad Kabir Afridi welcomed the taxpayers and members of the KPRA's policy board in his remarks and appreciated the role of the taxpayers and the team of the KPRA for their contribution in enabling the Authority to achieve its revenue and non-revenue targets.

"Our aim is to make our province fiscally self-reliant so that our government has enough funds for its developmental schemes for the uplift of the province," Kabir Afridi said adding that the number of registered taxpayers has exceeded 19,000 which shows the trust of the taxpayers on the KPRA and the provincial government.

Minister Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team and the role of the taxpayer, adding that KPRA's annual growth rate was rapidly increasing as compared to other provinces.

"This year we are hopeful to take our revenue collection to Rs40 billion," he said adding that the taxpayer's satisfaction has reached 99% in the taxpayers' perception survey which is excellent and shows taxpayers' trust in KPRA.

The aim of the event was to recognize the contribution of those who are in the tax net and deserve to be recognized and we will arrange a bigger event in the coming year, he added.