KPRA Collects Rs. 30.3 Billion In 9 Months Of Current FY
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), recorded 35% growth in the first 9 months of the financial year 2023-24, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.
According to details shared by the KPRA media wing here Tuesday, the Authority has collected Rs 30.3 billion in taxes by the end of March in the current financial year.
Last year, the KPRA had collected Rs 22.5 billion in the same period which shows 35% growth rate in the current fiscal year. KPRA is mandated to collect and administer Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the province.
This year KPRA has managed to collect Rs 26.7 billion from the sales tax on services and Rs 3.7 billion in the IDC in the 9 month period. If compared with last year’s 9 months, only Rs 19.7 billion were collected from the sales tax on services while this year's corresponding period collection is 26.7 billion which shows 34% growth in STS collection.
Similarly, Rs 2.7 billion were collected from the IDC in 9 months of the previous year while this collection is Rs 3.
7 billion which shows 36% growth.
Last year, KPRA collected Rs 30.5 billion in the whole 12 months of the year while this year, the collection has reached Rs 30.3 billion in 9 months which shows the exemplary performance of KPRA and its team, said the Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal in her statement issued to media.
She appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team for their performance and directed them to increase their efforts.
It is pertinent to mention here that the KPRA government has tasked KPRA with a Rs 42 billion target for the current financial year.
“We are thankful to our stakeholders, the taxpayers, traders, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for showing their trust and their cooperation during the first nine months of the ongoing financial year and we expect them to continue their trust and cooperation in the remaining three months of the fiscal year 2023-24,” she said adding that they are trying to do their best to achieve the target of Rs 42 billion.
Recent Stories
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum35 seconds ago
-
Senator Qadir for taking steps to improve country’s economy43 seconds ago
-
Freight train derailed near Chaghi district47 seconds ago
-
Protest in Srinagar against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & anti-people policies50 seconds ago
-
Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park reopened for public54 seconds ago
-
CM launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore initiative11 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba laments occupation regime for denying payment to contractors11 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars for paying Sadqa-e-Fitr timely20 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held at AIOU20 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks21 minutes ago
-
Rs 30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP so far: DG Punjab21 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari21 minutes ago