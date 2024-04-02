KPRA collects Rs. 30.3 billion in 9 months of current FY

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), recorded 35% growth in the first 9 months of the financial year 2023-24, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

According to details shared by the KPRA media wing here Tuesday, the Authority has collected Rs 30.3 billion in taxes by the end of March in the current financial year.

Last year, the KPRA had collected Rs 22.5 billion in the same period which shows 35% growth rate in the current fiscal year. KPRA is mandated to collect and administer Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the province.

This year KPRA has managed to collect Rs 26.7 billion from the sales tax on services and Rs 3.7 billion in the IDC in the 9 month period. If compared with last year’s 9 months, only Rs 19.7 billion were collected from the sales tax on services while this year's corresponding period collection is 26.7 billion which shows 34% growth in STS collection.

Similarly, Rs 2.7 billion were collected from the IDC in 9 months of the previous year while this collection is Rs 3.

7 billion which shows 36% growth.

Last year, KPRA collected Rs 30.5 billion in the whole 12 months of the year while this year, the collection has reached Rs 30.3 billion in 9 months which shows the exemplary performance of KPRA and its team, said the Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal in her statement issued to media.

She appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team for their performance and directed them to increase their efforts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KPRA government has tasked KPRA with a Rs 42 billion target for the current financial year.

“We are thankful to our stakeholders, the taxpayers, traders, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for showing their trust and their cooperation during the first nine months of the ongoing financial year and we expect them to continue their trust and cooperation in the remaining three months of the fiscal year 2023-24,” she said adding that they are trying to do their best to achieve the target of Rs 42 billion.