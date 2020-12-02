UrduPoint.com
KPRA Collects RS. 8.79 Billions By November, 60 Percent Higher In Comparison With Last Year : Taimur Khan Jhagra

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:37 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) has generated revenue of Rs 8.79 billions by November in fiscal year 20-21 which is 60 percent higher than last years's comparative figures Rs 5.5 billions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) has generated revenue of Rs 8.79 billions by November in fiscal year 20-21 which is 60 percent higher than last years's comparative figures Rs 5.5 billions.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagra in a tweet said that November revenue of Rs. 2.89 billion was a record, the highest ever in a single month and gave credit to the outstanding team of KPRA officials.

He said that KPRA remained on track to achieve fiscal 20-21 target of Rs. 20 bln, which would double revenue from 2 years ago.

"Last year, KPRA achieved 64% year-on-year growth, the best in the country" , he said Jhagra said that Infrastructure Development Cess was an area identified with increased potential; expanding collection points contributed Rs. 600 millions , vs. Rs. 70 millions same time last year.

" Overall growth has been achieved despite tax rate reductions", he said.

He said that improved tax collection means improved benefits for citizens , adding universal health insurance programme is possible because Khyber Pakhtunkwa is more confident in its revenue collection capacity.

