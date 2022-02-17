KPRA conducts crackdown against defaulters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday conducted crackdowns against tax defaulters across the province and took into custody the record of three wedding halls at university road here and started legal actions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday conducted crackdowns against tax defaulters across the province and took into custody the record of three wedding halls at university road here and started legal actions.

According to official communiqu, Deputy Collector Saud Khan, and his teams conducted raids on university road and sealed Marcopolo Wedding Hall, Aizaz gathering and Taron Wedding hall on non-payment of sales tax on services.

The team of revenue department took record on the wedding halls and started legal action against the defaulters.

It said that notices were served to the administrations of the wedding halls several times but they failed to submit reply after which the teams of KPRA initiated actions on the directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

Deputy Collector KPRA Saud Khan advised the business community to get their business registered and timely pay taxes to avoid inconvenience.