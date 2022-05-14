KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

A registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for North Region is underway and dozens of unregistered service providers brought under the tax net in Mansehra on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :A registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for North Region is underway and dozens of unregistered service providers brought under the tax net in Mansehra on Saturday.

The KPRA team set up their mobile registration camp at food Hut restaurant located on Karakoram Highway. The field teams visited the premises of unregistered service providers in various areas of Mansehra including Lari Adda, Mansehra Bypass, Shinkiari and Ghazi Kot providing on the spot registration to unregistered service providers at their doorstep.

The drive has been started with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity from Haripur district on Wednesday and will be concluded on Friday next week covering the areas of Balakot, Naran, Kaghan and Batakundi.

On Sunday, the team will spend another day in Mansehra to facilitate unregistered service providers and on Monday the team will move to Balakot.

"The aim of the drive is to facilitate our taxpayers and provide them on the spot registration facility at their doorstep which otherwise is their responsibility.

They have to approach KPRA by submitting an application for registration either in person or through on-line system providing all needed documents as per the KP Finance Act 2013," he said in his statement adding that his team is approaching the service providers for their ease.

"We expect each and every service provider in North Region to register his/her business in the drive to avoid any legal complications. We are available for their assistance and will help them in their monthly returns filing," he said.