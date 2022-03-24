KPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) conducted a day-long registration drive in Nowshera to facilitate taxpayers on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) conducted a day-long registration drive in Nowshera to facilitate taxpayers on Thursday.

On the special directives of Director General KPRA, Fayyaz Ali Shah, the registration week of KPRA started for Mardan Region continued for the 4th consecutive day.

Teams of KPRA set-up Mobile Registration Camp at Usmania Restaurant on G.T Road and the field officers including Assistant Collectors, Inspectors, Auditors and F0acilitation Officers visited business premises of service providers located in Nowshera City, Cantonment, Hakeemabad, Taru Jabba, Pabbi and Risalpur.

The teams provided information regarding sales tax on services along with on the spot registration to unregistered service providers in the city.

The drive has been started for the facilitation of taxpayers and service providers in the areas of Mardan, Swabi Nowshera and Charsadda from Monday to Friday with the financial aid and technical support of USAID Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity.

On Friday, the team will set-up its mobile registration camp in Charsadda where service providers are welcomed for getting information regarding KPRA and resolving their issues relating to sales tax on services.