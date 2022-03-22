UrduPoint.com

KPRA Conducts Registration Drive In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 08:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday continued registration week continued for the second day to facilitate taxpayers and provide on-spot registration facility to service providers in Mardan Region.

The teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) visited industrial units operating in Gadoon industrial estate and service providers in Swabi Bazar to provide them registration facilities at their doorstep and educate them on sales tax on services.

The USAID funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization activity is financially assisting KPRA in conducting the registration drives across the province with the aim to broaden tax net and build tax culture in the province.

The drive for Mardan Region will cover service providers of Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, and Charsadda and will be concluded on Friday evening.

The team set-up its mobile registration camp inside Gadoon industrial estate and the field teams visited industrial units in the estate to collect their data for enrollment. KPRA Deputy Collector Registration Nawab Ali thanked USAID-KPRM for their support and the people of Swabi and Mardan for greeting the teams of KPRA. "Our team is available for the facilitation of the taxpayers," he said adding that they welcome taxpayers to KPRA mobile camps where all processes and approvals will be provided and completed under one roof.

