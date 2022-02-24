KPRA conducts training workshop for public sector withholding agents

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday held a workshop for the officials of government departments stationed to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding in the Mardan region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday held a workshop for the officials of government departments stationed to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding in the Mardan region.

The workshop was arranged by KPRA Mardan and Malakand region with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity at Town Hall Mardan.

The participants were including officials of District Administration, MTIs, Universities, Educational Boards, Local Government and District Accounts.

KPRA Additional Collector Mardan and Malakand Imran Khan in his opening remarks thanked the participants for attending the workshop and USAID-KPRM for financially assisting KPRA in successfully conducting the workshop and district administration Mardan for providing the Hall for the activity.

"KPRA is working on the education and training of its taxpayers and withholding agents. The aim of the workshop is to build capacity of government departments' officers to efficiently withhold sales tax on services for KPRA and address issues they are facing with in withholding tax from the service providers," he said.

He shed light on the importance of sales tax on services for the development of the country and the province.

Deputy Collector Mardan and Malakand Abdul Wahab briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

He explained the difference between sales tax on services and sales tax on goods.

"One the aims of the workshop was to educate withholding agents on the difference between the sales tax on goods which is administered by the Federal board of Revenue and sales tax on services which is administered by KPRA," he said adding that as per law it is the responsibility of withholding agents to properly calculate, withhold, submit sales tax on services for KPRA.

Assistant Collector KPRA Safyan Iqbal educated the participants on the taxable services that fall in the ambit of sales tax on services and the rates of the tax on different services and answered their queries. KPRA-PRAL representative Arsalan Faraz gave a live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding to the participants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mujeeb Ur Rehman distributed training completion certificates among the participants. "KPRA officials have come here so that you can ask questions and remove your ambiguities relating to their work," he told the participants.

The participants of the training workshop thanked USAID-KPRM and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country. They said"Such activities should be arranged by KPRA more frequently so that they can learn from the experts of KPRA and can master their skills in withholding taxes for KPRA."