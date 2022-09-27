KPRA conducts training workshop for public sector withholding agents of Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop on Tuesday for the officials of government departments of district Malakand to build tax culture in the province, increase tax compliance, and capacity building of its public sector withholding agents.

The USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity assisted the KPRA in conducting the workshop. The participants were including officials of District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration Malakand, and Dergai, Educational Boards, education Department, Local Government, University of Malakand, and District Accounts Office Malakand.

KPRA Additional Collector Mardan and Malakand Mussarat Zaman in his welcome remarks thanked USAID-KPRM for facilitating KPRA in the workshop, and the participants for attending the workshop.

He shed light on the history of sales tax on services and the mandate of KPRA. He assured complete support to the participants.

"Our team is available for your support and we have to work together. We need your assistance in ensuring complete tax compliance to make more and more revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes," he said.

The additional collector KPRA awarded certificates to the participants of the training.

Deputy Collector Mardan and Malakand Ejaz Ali Khan briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The Deputy Collector answered the questions of the participants and explained the difference between sales tax on services and sales tax on goods.

USAID-KPRM Public Outreach Specialist Naveed Yousafzai in his statement said that they will continue to support KPRA in tax acculturation and awareness of public and withholding agents.

Two more such awareness and training workshops shops will be held for withholding agents in Dir Upper and Dir Lower, he said.

The participants of the training workshop thanked USAID-KPRM and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.