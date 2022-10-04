KPRA conducts training workshop for public sector withholding agents of Lower Dir, Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments of district Lower Dir and District Bajaur on Tuesday to increase tax compliance, build capacity of its public sector withholding agents and to promote tax culture in the province.

USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity assisted the KPRA in conducting the workshop in Shelton Hotel Timergara.

The participants were including officials of District Administration Lower Dir and Bajaur, Public Health Engineering Department, University of Dir, District Account Office, C&W, Irrigation, food department of both district, Tehsil Municipal Administration Timergara, Balambat, Khaal, Samarbagh, Munda and Laal Qila, and education Department, Local Government Department.

KPRA Additional Collector Mardan and Malakand Mussarat Zaman in his welcome remarks thanked USAID-KPRM for facilitating KPRA in the workshop, and the participants for attending the workshop.

He shed light on the history of sales tax on services and the mandate of KPRA and assured complete support to the participants.

"Taxes are crucial for development. We need your assistance in ensuring complete tax compliance to generate revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes," he said.

Deputy Collector Mardan and Malakand Ejaz Ali Khan briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The Deputy Collector answered the questions of the participants and explained the difference between sales tax on services and sales tax on goods. He answered questions regarding sales tax in Malakand Division and the tribal districts.

USAID-KPRM Public Outreach Specialist Naveed Yousafzai in his statement said that they will continue to support KPRA in tax acculturation and awareness of public and withholding agents.

Next awareness and training workshops shop would be held for withholding agents in Dir Upper on Thursday, he said.

The participants of the training workshop thanked USAID-KPRM and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.