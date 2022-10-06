KPRA conducts training workshop for public sector withholding agents of Dir Upper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :To build capacity of its public sector withholding agents, promote tax culture in the province, and increase tax compliance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments of district Dir Upper on Thursday.

The USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity assisted the KPRA in conducting the workshop in Shelton Rezidor Hotel Dir Upper. The participants were including officials of district administration Dir Upper, accounts office, Public Health Engineering Department, District food Controller, Irrigation, Agriculture, Sheringal University, Tehsil Municipal Administration Wari, Barawal, Laljam, Kalkot, Sheringal, and Education Department, Local Government Department.

KPRA Additional Collector Mardan and Malakand Mussarat Zaman in his welcome remarks thanked USAID-KPRM for facilitating KPRA in the workshop, and the participants for attending the workshop.

He shed light on the importance of taxes for the development of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also spoke about the history of sales tax on services and the mandate of KPRA.

He assured complete support to the participants. "Developmental activities need funds and we need your support for getting funds for the uplift schemes.

We need your assistance in ensuring complete tax compliance to generate revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes," he said.

Deputy Collector Mardan and Malakand Ejaz Ali Khan briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The Deputy Collector answered the questions of the participants and explained how sales tax is applicable in their area and who are exempted from sales tax.

"KPRA has successfully and very efficiently utilized our support and assistance for taxpayers' education and tax acculturation. We wish KPRA a bright and good future ahead for prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Naveed Yousafzai, the Public Outreach Specialist of USAID-KPRM in his statement.

The participants of the training workshop thanked USAID-KPRM and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.

The additional collector KPRA awarded certificates to the participants of the training.