KPRA conducts training workshop for public sector withholding agents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments of Bannu Division to build the capacity of its public sector withholding agents, promote tax culture in the province, and increase tax compliance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) assisted the KPRM in conducting the workshop. The participants were including officials of the District Administration Bannu and Lakki Marwat, the Accounts Office, Public Health Engineering Department, Tehsil Municipal Administrations of Bannu and Lakki Marwat, and education Department, Local Government Department, Colleges, Universities, WSSB and Bannu board.

KPRA Additional Collector South in his welcome remarks thanked KPRM for facilitating KPRA and the participants for attending the workshop. He shed light on the importance of taxes for the development of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also spoke about the history of sales tax on services and the mandate of KPRA.

He assured complete support to the participants. "We need your assistance in ensuring complete tax compliance to generate revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes," he said adding that he and his team will be available to everyone for any assistance in tax compliance.

Assistant Collector KPRA South Region Akhtar Rasool briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The KPRA team including Audit Officer Kamil Zada, Audit Officer Wasif ur Rehman and Inspector Mohammad Ishaq answered the questions of the participants.

The participants of the training workshop thanked USAID-KPRM and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.