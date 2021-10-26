KPRA conducts workshop for TMAs of Hazara

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday held a workshop for the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Hazara Division to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday held a workshop for the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Hazara Division to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection.

The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of German Agency GIZ at Elites Hotel of Nathia Gali.

Officials of KPRA delivered presentation on the history, administration and withholding of sales tax on services. KPRA Deputy Director (withholding) Sana Imtiaz and Assistant Director (North) Waqar Khan briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

KPRA facilitation officer Jawad Rauf Kiyani gave live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding to the participants.

KPRA Additional Collector (North) Umar Arshad Khan thanked the officials of the TMAs for attending the workshop and ensured complete support of his team to the participants in issues relating to KPRA.

"We can't do the tax administration without your support. We have to increase our tax net and bring every service provider under the tax net which we can't do alone," he said, asking for support from government officials and public.

KPRA Director Legal and Reforms Aftab Ahmad thanked GIZ for assisting KPRA in conducting the workshop and told the participants that KPRA would continue to work on the education of taxpayers and withholding agents and more such workshops would be held from time to time.

"Our aim is to build tax culture in the province and for that we are working on education of the taxpayers and public," he said, adding that the government needs tax money to finance public uplift schemes.