UrduPoint.com

KPRA Conducts Workshop For TMAs Of Hazara

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

KPRA conducts workshop for TMAs of Hazara

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday held a workshop for the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Hazara Division to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday held a workshop for the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Hazara Division to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection.

The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of German Agency GIZ at Elites Hotel of Nathia Gali.

Officials of KPRA delivered presentation on the history, administration and withholding of sales tax on services. KPRA Deputy Director (withholding) Sana Imtiaz and Assistant Director (North) Waqar Khan briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

KPRA facilitation officer Jawad Rauf Kiyani gave live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding to the participants.

KPRA Additional Collector (North) Umar Arshad Khan thanked the officials of the TMAs for attending the workshop and ensured complete support of his team to the participants in issues relating to KPRA.

"We can't do the tax administration without your support. We have to increase our tax net and bring every service provider under the tax net which we can't do alone," he said, asking for support from government officials and public.

KPRA Director Legal and Reforms Aftab Ahmad thanked GIZ for assisting KPRA in conducting the workshop and told the participants that KPRA would continue to work on the education of taxpayers and withholding agents and more such workshops would be held from time to time.

"Our aim is to build tax culture in the province and for that we are working on education of the taxpayers and public," he said, adding that the government needs tax money to finance public uplift schemes.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education German Hotel Money 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand

7 minutes ago
 Russian Military Rescues Ukrainian Sailors From Pi ..

Russian Military Rescues Ukrainian Sailors From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea - Mili ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27

1 minute ago
 International ladies polo team featuring in Lulusa ..

International ladies polo team featuring in Lulusar Polo in Pink Tournament

1 minute ago
 DG, SBP lauds preparation of Punjab players for In ..

DG, SBP lauds preparation of Punjab players for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17 and G ..

5 minutes ago
 Performance of National Highways and Motorways Pol ..

Performance of National Highways and Motorways Police significantly improved

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.