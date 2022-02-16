KPRA confiscate records of three wedding halls for non-compliance of tax rules

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar to improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion.

A team of KPRA Peshawar headed by Deputy Collector Saud Khan, Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Inspector Roohullah Khan, Inspector Muhammad Faheem Orakzai and Audit Officer Abid Saeed conducted raids on three wedding halls located on University Road and confiscated their record.

On the directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah, KPRA has launched crack-down against non-compliant taxpayers and the KPRA team conducted raids on Marcopolo Wedding Hall, Taroon Wedding Hall, and Aizaz Gathering Wedding Hall and confiscated their record.

The wedding halls were served with notices multiple times and they were asked to submit their records to KPRA but they did not respond to the notices after which the raids were conducted and record was confiscated as per KPRA rules and regulations.

KPRA Deputy Collector Saud Khan said that the drive has been started on the directives of DG KPRA to improve tax compliance and they will make sure that every service provider in Peshawar pays his/her due sales tax on services to KPRA on time. "Ever service provider in the city should register his/her business with the KPRA and start submitting due tax on time to avoid any legal action," he said.