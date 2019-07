Sharif ullah Khan, (IR Services BS-18) Deputy Collector, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has been relieved of his duties and directed him to report to Establishment Division, Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Sharif ullah Khan, (IR Services BS-18) Deputy Collector, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has been relieved of his duties and directed him to report to Establishment Division, Islamabad

He has been relieved of his duties on completion of his normal tenure of deputation. It was notified by Establishment Department.