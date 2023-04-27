KPRA DG urges staff to meet revenue targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) is making efforts to achieve its revenue targets as Director General Raja Fazal Khaliq chaired an internal review meeting to discuss revenue collection progress for the month of April.

The meeting was attended by KPRA Headquarters and Regional Offices, who briefed the DG on their respective revenue collection progress against their targets.

During the meeting, the Director General reminded the attendees that they have two months left to achieve their revenue targets and directed them to work hard and leave no stone unturned in their efforts.

The KPRA appears to be determined to meet its revenue targets and is taking steps to ensure that its staff remains motivated and committed to achieving the desired objectives.

The KPRA has been implementing various measures to improve its revenue collection, such as introducing e-filing systems and simplifying tax procedures.

The Director General said that with the ongoing efforts of the authority and the commitment of its staff, it is hoped that the KPRA will successfully achieve its revenue targets.