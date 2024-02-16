KPRA Director General Acknowledges World Bank-funded Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fouzia Iqbal received a presentation on Friday regarding the activities conducted through the financial and technical assistance of the World Bank-funded.
During the presentation, Advisor KPRA on Tax Enforcement, Fazal Amin Shah, and Deputy Director ITC (Networks), Muhammad Shiraz, provided a detailed overview of the status and the assistance extended by KP Revenge Mobilization ( KPRM) to KPRA across various areas.
The Director General commended the efforts of the KPRA team for the progress achieved in the meeting.
