KPRA doubles revenue collection: Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has almost doubled revenue collection over the year 2018-19.

He expressed these views in a tweet regarding the performance of KPRA in first half of the fiscal year 2019-20.

Taimur Jhagra said with a total record collection of Rs 2.66 billion in December 2019 including Rs 1.36 billion from the Federal government on account of adjustments for 2016, each month represents the best ever collection effort for that particular month by the revenue authority.

He attributed the improvement in the performance of revenue authority to reform initiated by the provincial government.