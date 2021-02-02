UrduPoint.com
KPRA Held Awareness Seminar For Swabi Chamber Of Commerce And Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

KPRA held awareness seminar for Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Tuesday held an awareness seminar on sales tax on services and withholding regulations for the members of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The seminar was held at the office of the Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries where the participants belonging to various associations of traders, industrialists and goods transporters were given detailed presentation on the KPRA withholding regulations 2020, the business community's role as withholding agents and how will they withhold the tax from the service providers who give them services and how that tax will then be paid to KPRA.

The KPRA representatives attended the queries of the participants and assured them complete support to ease registration and sales tax returns filling for them.

The Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President Sheraz Akram Bacha welcomed the KPRA team which included Advisor Tax Policy KPRA Iftikhar Qutab, Additional Collector (Mardan Region) Kamran Khattak, Deputy Collector Sana Imtiaz and Assistant Collector (Mardan Region) Ejaz Ali Khan and assured them complete tax compliance on behalf of SCCI.

He requested the KPRA team to help the business community by further simplifying the Registration and Tax Returns filing.

Assistant Collector (Mardan Region) Ejaz Ali Khan and Deputy Collector Sana Imtiaz give presentation to the participants of seminar while, Advisor KPRA on Tax Policy KPRA Iftikhar Qutab, Additional Collector (Mardan Region) Kamran Khattak answered the questions of the participants and addressed their ambiguities regarding double taxation.

Iftikhar Qutab said that the success of Sales Tax on Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very important for the economic future of the province.

"To make sales tax on services successful we have to work together and KPRA would need your support. We would always be present to facilitate you and remove any hurdles from your path," he said.

The Additional Collector Mardan Region also announced to hold a separate workshop for the goods transporters to listen to their problems and figure out ways to address them.

