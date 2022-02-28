UrduPoint.com

KPRA Holds Interactive Session For Taxpayers

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :To facilitate taxpayers and strengthen its interactions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Monday arranged an interactive session for its taxpayers belonging to private sector.

The event was arranged with the technical support from UK Aid-funded, SEED Programme at local hotel.

Taxpayers belonging to various sectors including telecom, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, beauty salons, and advertising were invited to the session to provide them a forum where they can place issues related to sales tax on services before KPRA.

The KPRA officials said that this interactive session was part of efforts to further improving our interactions with our taxpayers, listen to their suggestions and to address their issues.

They said the awareness workshops were being held in every region with an aim to increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding.

During the interactive session , the participants were apprised on sales tax on services withholding regulations and their queries were addressed.

