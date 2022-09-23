UrduPoint.com

KPRA Imposes Fine On Restaurants, Hotels For Tax Evasion In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) South Region imposed a penalty on several restaurants and hotels during a crackdown launched against sales tax evaders here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) South Region imposed a penalty on several restaurants and hotels during a crackdown launched against sales tax evaders here on Friday.

A team comprising Deputy Collector Muhammad Munir, Audit Officer Wasif Rehman, Inspector Abdul Khaliq and Admin Officer Mohammad Ejaz paid a visit to hotels and restaurants in Dera Ismail Khan area, in line with directives of Additional Collector KPRA South Region Masood Shah and checked their invoices and tax record.

Restaurants that have not issued invoices as per KP Sales Tax Act 2022 were issued show-cause notices with Rs 100,000 fine each while those that were not maintaining record were given show-cause notices each with Rs 10,000 fine.

The team also warned the restaurants that were not getting registered with the authority would be sealed.

The deputy collector sternly warned unregistered restaurants and hotels to register their businesses with KPRA as soon as possible, otherwise they will be dealt with strictly.

