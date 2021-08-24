UrduPoint.com

KPRA Imposes Fines On Restaurants In Abbottabad On Tax Evasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

KPRA imposes fines on restaurants in Abbottabad on tax evasion

In a crackdown against sales tax evaders in Abbottabad, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region fined restaurants on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against sales tax evaders in Abbottabad, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region fined restaurants on Monday.

KPRA Additional Collector North Umar Arshad Khan along with Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir and KPRA team conducted raids on restaurants and wedding halls and inspected their records.

The KPRA team imposed penalties of Rs 100,000 each on restaurants including Khan Shenwari, Shayan Savour food and Shenwari Dera for evading tax.

The team asked Rewaj Shadi Hall, Lassania Restaurant and Usmania Restaurant to submit their record in KPRA North Region office for inspection.

The team visited restaurants, hotels and wedding halls in the city where the Additional Collector assured the owners full support and assistance of his team in tax payments and returns filling.

"Sales Tax on Services is obligatory under provincial government law and its evasion is an offense. We will not let anyone to evade sales tax on services and will take strict legal action against tax evaders," said the Additional Collector.

He stressed on public to play their part in helping the provincial government to stop tax evasion. "Citizens can play their part in curbing tax evasion just by asking the service providers for receipts of sales tax on services," he said, adding that restaurants invoice monitoring system was in place and through KPRA website the computerized invoices of restaurant could be verified.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Marriage Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence sy ..

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence systems to help manage crises: M ..

17 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainabili ..

Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainability of plea to bar announcement ..

16 minutes ago
 38 fertilizer dealers fined

38 fertilizer dealers fined

16 minutes ago
 WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccin ..

WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccines

16 minutes ago
 Green signs fresh Saint-Etienne contract extension ..

Green signs fresh Saint-Etienne contract extension

16 minutes ago
 Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV as ..

Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV as Foreign Agent Due to Foreign F ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.