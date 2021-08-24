KPRA imposes fines on restaurants in Abbottabad on tax evasion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a crackdown against sales tax evaders in Abbottabad, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region fined restaurants on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against sales tax evaders in Abbottabad, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North Region fined restaurants on Monday.

KPRA Additional Collector North Umar Arshad Khan along with Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir and KPRA team conducted raids on restaurants and wedding halls and inspected their records.

The KPRA team imposed penalties of Rs 100,000 each on restaurants including Khan Shenwari, Shayan Savour food and Shenwari Dera for evading tax.

The team asked Rewaj Shadi Hall, Lassania Restaurant and Usmania Restaurant to submit their record in KPRA North Region office for inspection.

The team visited restaurants, hotels and wedding halls in the city where the Additional Collector assured the owners full support and assistance of his team in tax payments and returns filling.

"Sales Tax on Services is obligatory under provincial government law and its evasion is an offense. We will not let anyone to evade sales tax on services and will take strict legal action against tax evaders," said the Additional Collector.

He stressed on public to play their part in helping the provincial government to stop tax evasion. "Citizens can play their part in curbing tax evasion just by asking the service providers for receipts of sales tax on services," he said, adding that restaurants invoice monitoring system was in place and through KPRA website the computerized invoices of restaurant could be verified.