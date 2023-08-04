Open Menu

KPRA Initiates Registration Campaign In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the province in a significant development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Friday launched a registration campaign across all districts of the Hazara Division.

The campaign will span over a month, and aims to facilitate and streamline services for business individuals associated with services, with a focus on enhancing convenience and ease of doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For inquiries related to registration with KPRA or services associated with sales tax, individuals can obtain information through various channels, including our WhatsApp number at 03331421423, telephone at 091111005772, and by visiting our official website.

Under the directives of the Director General of KPRA, Shah Mahmood Khan, the formal launch of the registration campaign was conducted on the 1st of August. This initiative allows business individuals associated with services to conveniently register their businesses with KPRA at the designated premises.

During this campaign, KPRA officials, in collaboration with a dedicated team, are stationed at the doorstep of business individuals and institutions, facilitating on-the-spot registration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority.

Director General Shah Mahmood Khan highlighted that the objective of the registration campaign's launch is to simplify the registration process for business individuals associated with services across the province. Our teams, situated at your doorstep, will provide you with the convenience of registering with KPRA.

Shah Mahmood Khan emphasized that fulfilling tax obligations is a national duty. Your taxes will not only strengthen the financial stability of our province but will also be utilized for developmental projects in your locality, further expanding your business opportunities and contributing to the prosperity of the province.

