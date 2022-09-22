KPRA, KPHA discuss sales tax on services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thrusday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) to discuss sales tax on services related issues.

Collector Sales Tax on Services KPRA Jehan Bahadar chaired the meeting and assured the KPHA team of full support in their sales tax on services related issues.

Different issues relating to implementation of sales tax on services on all the projects of KPHA as per the Second schedule to the KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 were discussed in the meeting.

It was decided that a team of KPRA would visit KPHA office shortly for inspection of record for assessing and ensuring the correct deposit of sales tax into provincial exchequer without any revenue leakage for current as well as previous financial years.

It was also agreed that full data relating to the ongoing projects solely undertaken by KPHA would also be provided.