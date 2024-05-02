KPRA Launches Crackdown Against Non-complaint Hotels, Restaurants
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayers to improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion here on Thursday
A team of KPRA Peshawar including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Assistant Collector Roohullah Khan, Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Khan and inspectors conducted raids on two big restaurants located on University Road and
confiscated their record.
The KPRA team conducted raids on Habibi Restaurant and Dampukh Khorak and confiscated their record.
The restaurants were served with notices and they were asked to submit their records to KPRA but they did not respond to the notices after which the raids were conducted and record was confiscated as per KPRA rules and regulations.
The Director General (DG) KPRA Fouzia Iqbal has said that they have noticed persistent non-compliance from restaurants and hotels in Peshawar and despite of issuance of several notices by KPRA, numerous hotels and restaurants are still non-compliant.
“This has forced KPRA to start enforcement drive in the city against non-compliant restaurants and hotels,” she said adding that KPRA teams will confiscate their records, attached bank accounts and will seal businesses if restaurants and hotels owners continued to evade tax and remained non-compliant.
“In order to avoid strict actions of KPRA, it is for the information of all registered persons who have failed to deposit tax or has made short payments or not issuing proper sales tax invoices or under reporting their sales that they must settle their tax liabilities and deposit the due tax well in time,” the DG KPRA said.
