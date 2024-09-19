Open Menu

KPRA Mardan Confiscates Restaurant’s Sales Records On Swat Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has confiscated the sales records of a restaurant located at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.

On the directives of KPRA Director General Fauzia Iqbal, a team from the Mardan and Malakand regions, led by Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed, conducted a raid on a restaurant at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the Swat Motorway due to tax compliance issues. The team seized the restaurant's sales records for scrutiny and detailed examination.

Initial investigations revealed that the sales records were understated, and further examination will be conducted to assess the full extent of the discrepancies.

DG KPRA Fauzia Iqbal stated that strict measures are being taken to ensure tax compliance. "Tax evasion will not be tolerated at any cost. She said all non-compliant taxpayers must cooperate with the KPRA team and ensure full compliance to avoid legal action. The DG also encouraged the public to report tax evasion to KPRA and help in building a tax-compliant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The restaurant had been visited multiple times by a KPRA inspector, who had requested the management to install and start using the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS). However, due to a lack of cooperation, the raid was conducted in accordance with KPRA rules and regulations.

