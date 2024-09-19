KPRA Mardan Confiscates Restaurant’s Sales Records On Swat Motorway
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has confiscated the sales records of a restaurant located at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.
On the directives of KPRA Director General Fauzia Iqbal, a team from the Mardan and Malakand regions, led by Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed, conducted a raid on a restaurant at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the Swat Motorway due to tax compliance issues. The team seized the restaurant's sales records for scrutiny and detailed examination.
Initial investigations revealed that the sales records were understated, and further examination will be conducted to assess the full extent of the discrepancies.
DG KPRA Fauzia Iqbal stated that strict measures are being taken to ensure tax compliance. "Tax evasion will not be tolerated at any cost. She said all non-compliant taxpayers must cooperate with the KPRA team and ensure full compliance to avoid legal action. The DG also encouraged the public to report tax evasion to KPRA and help in building a tax-compliant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The restaurant had been visited multiple times by a KPRA inspector, who had requested the management to install and start using the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS). However, due to a lack of cooperation, the raid was conducted in accordance with KPRA rules and regulations.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speeding van crushes motorcycle in Kasur, killed 22 minutes ago
-
KIIR leader calls for UN access to Kashmir to address human rights abuses3 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
200 criminals so far arrested in Sep23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pediatric Federation pushes for 'ROP' awareness, early screening to save newborn vision42 minutes ago
-
Global artists to join Sindh's cultural celebration from September 26: Asif Hyder Shah1 hour ago
-
Four women die as gravel-laden dumper truck crushes Mehndi ceremony1 hour ago
-
57 new cases of Dengue recorded in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Kundi condemns Gandapur' s derogatory language, seeks rally ban2 hours ago
-
Jaffar Iqbal urges opposition to unite for constitutional reforms3 hours ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on Defence Minister12 hours ago
-
Tajik envoy calls on Defence Minister12 hours ago