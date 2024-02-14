KPRA Officers Meet To Review Targets, Challenges
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Fouzia Iqbal chaired a meeting of the KPRA Collectorate on Wednesday to conduct a stock-take review of the revenue and non-revenue targets assigned to headquarters and the regional offices.
Additional collectors from the regional offices and the headquarters gave detailed presentations of their performances and highlighted the challenges they were facing. The Director General appreciated the efforts of the officers in the collectorate and assured them to address the issues on a priority basis.
“As officers of a revenue-collecting authority, we are like bread-winning children, who are usually more responsible and overburdened,” she said, adding that this year’s revenue target of Rs42 billion reflects a significant responsibility, and the government has shown its trust in the department.
“We have to work with more passion and zeal to not only achieve the target but to surpass it", she said adding that efforts would be made to resolve the issues of her team and higher-ups would be approached if needed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector among 4 cops suspended over negligence5 minutes ago
-
Nomination of Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM hailed25 minutes ago
-
NDRMF concludes capacity buildup of FIPs amid diversification of Fund’s portfolio25 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman lays foundation stone of central library at SABS1 hour ago
-
Cattle fair announced in DG Khan1 hour ago
-
Rescue emergency cover plan for PSL-09 cricket matches prepared1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 17 kite sellers with 4000 kites, 18 string rolls1 hour ago
-
Girl’s intercollegiate badminton tournament kicks off1 hour ago
-
KP CM visits Dera to offer condolences over death of Ali Amin's father1 hour ago
-
Int’l Childhood Cancer Day: Artist-couple donates calligraphy income to cancer kids1 hour ago
-
Short-term Hajj facility introduced for intended pilgrims: minister1 hour ago
-
Engineering community to have state-of-the-art `Engineers Complex’ soon2 hours ago