KPRA Officers Meet To Review Targets, Challenges

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Fouzia Iqbal chaired a meeting of the KPRA Collectorate on Wednesday to conduct a stock-take review of the revenue and non-revenue targets assigned to headquarters and the regional offices.

Additional collectors from the regional offices and the headquarters gave detailed presentations of their performances and highlighted the challenges they were facing. The Director General appreciated the efforts of the officers in the collectorate and assured them to address the issues on a priority basis.

“As officers of a revenue-collecting authority, we are like bread-winning children, who are usually more responsible and overburdened,” she said, adding that this year’s revenue target of Rs42 billion reflects a significant responsibility, and the government has shown its trust in the department.

“We have to work with more passion and zeal to not only achieve the target but to surpass it", she said adding that efforts would be made to resolve the issues of her team and higher-ups would be approached if needed.

