KPRA Opens Sub-Office In Dera Ismail Khan

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) To facilitate taxpayers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has opened a Sub-Office of its South Region in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Sub-Office started working on Monday after a formal inauguration by Additional Collector KPRA South Region Rizwan Ullah Khan, says a press release issued here.

The office is located in Tehsil Office Dera Ismail Khan on Kacheri Road.

The Sub-Office was opened on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for the facilitation of taxpayers of Dera Ismail Khan and its adjacent areas.

Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal in her statement said that the aim of opening the Sub-Office in Dera Ismail Khan is to facilitate taxpayers of Dera Ismail Khan and it nearby areas.

"Our staff, including an Assistant Collector along with an officer and a facilitation Assistant, will be present in the Sub-Office to address the issues of taxpayers on-the-spot for which they had to travel to KPRA regional office located in Bannu," she said adding that they will soon open a Sub-Office in Kohat and more Sub-Offices will be opened in Malakand Region.

"The taxpayers are our stakeholders and we would do our best to facilitate them as much as possible to make tax payments and monthly returns filing easier for them," she added.

The Sub-Office will also help KPRA in improving tax compliance in Dera Ismail Khan and the nearby areas and will also result an increase in tax net in the region.

