KPRA organises workshop for officers' capacity building

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) with the financial and technical support of USAID has arranged a week-long training workshop on data visualization, data analytics and power BI.

The officials of KPRA from ICT and Communications will participate in the training. The aim of the training workshop is to build capacity of KPRA officers using latest tools of data visualization, data analytics and business intelligence for efficient utilization of data in decision making in order to improve tax compliance and revenue collection of KPRA.