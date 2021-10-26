UrduPoint.com

KPRA Organizes Day Long Workshop For TMS Of Hazara Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:16 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tuesday conducted a day-long training workshop for Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMS) personnel of Hazara Division to train them on Provincial Sales Tax and Sales Tax Withholding Regulations 2020 on services.

The training workshop was organized in collaboration with the German agency GIZ in which the officials of KPRA were given a detailed briefing on Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and demonstrated through a presentation on how to submit a statement.

KPRA Deputy Collector Withholding Sana Imtiaz and Assistant Collector North Waqar Khan highlighted the history of sales tax on services and provided detailed information to the workshop participants on sales tax on services calculation procedure and submission of statements and participants.

On this occasion, the Additional Collector of KPRA North Umar Arshad Khan thanked the TMS personnel for attending the workshop and assured cooperation from his team. He also thanked GIZ for providing support to the workshop.

Jawad Kayani, KPRA's Facilitation Officer, gave a presentation to the participants on how to submit statements, charge taxes and how to deposit them in KPRA's account.

On the occasion, the participants thanked KPRA and GIZ for organizing the workshop and assured that they would cooperate with KPRA and continue to play their role in the development of the country and the province.

