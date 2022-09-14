KPRA organizes workshop to increase tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :To increase voluntary tax compliance and enhance the capacity of withholding agents, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority on Thursday held a workshop on Sales Tax Withholding Regulations 2020 in Nathia Gali.

The workshop arranged with the support of the USAID was attended by officials of Universities, Developing Authorities, and education Boards in North Region. Additional Collector KPRA North Region Umar Arshad Khan in his welcome address thanked the USAID for supporting KPRA in capacity building of the withholding agents.

Khan shed light on the role of the withholding agents in assisting KPRA to meet its annual revenue collection targets.

Deputy Collector KPRA North Raheel Iqbal gave a detailed presentation on sales tax withholding regulations 2020 to the participants and clarified each and every section of the regulation, making clear the procedure of how to calculate and withhold sales tax on services.