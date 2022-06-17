KPRA revenue collection to touch Rs 30 billion by end of 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra chaired a review meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) on Friday.

The minister was given a detailed presentation on the revenue collections of the KPRA and on the progress made on the non-revenue tasks assigned to different sections of the KPRA.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team for successfully achieving the revenue target assigned to them in 2021-22. KPRA has already crossed the Rs 27 billion collection target in the month of May and the revenue collection will reach Rs 30 billion by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

The minister discussed the revenue flow coming from each and every sector and sought reasons for ups and downs in the revenue. He directed the KPRA team to prepare a complete plan to achieve the revenue target assigned to KPRA for the fiscal year 2022-23. He also assured the KPRA officers to provide resources needed to them for the efficient disposal of their duties and expanding revenue growth.