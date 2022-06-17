UrduPoint.com

KPRA Revenue Collection To Touch Rs 30 Billion By End Of 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KPRA revenue collection to touch Rs 30 billion by end of 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra chaired a review meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) on Friday.

The minister was given a detailed presentation on the revenue collections of the KPRA and on the progress made on the non-revenue tasks assigned to different sections of the KPRA.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team for successfully achieving the revenue target assigned to them in 2021-22. KPRA has already crossed the Rs 27 billion collection target in the month of May and the revenue collection will reach Rs 30 billion by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

The minister discussed the revenue flow coming from each and every sector and sought reasons for ups and downs in the revenue. He directed the KPRA team to prepare a complete plan to achieve the revenue target assigned to KPRA for the fiscal year 2022-23. He also assured the KPRA officers to provide resources needed to them for the efficient disposal of their duties and expanding revenue growth.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress May From Billion

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

1 hour ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

3 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.