KPRA seals hotel, fast-food center in Bannu over noncompliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) South Region in a crackdown against unregistered hotels, restaurants and fast-foods centers Wednesday sealed Amer Bakers, a fast food outlet and Kohati Hotel in Bannu Bazar during the crackdown.

KPRA served notices to both service providers asking them to get their businesses registered with the Authority and start tax compliance but they did not respond and continued with the tax evasion following which the Authority took action and sealed the businesses as per laws and regulations.

Later, both the service providers approached KPRA South Region office and got their businesses registered with the Authority.

The service providers gave assurance of complete compliance and assistance with the Authority.

A delegation of Bannu business community also reached the KPRA regional office and held talks with KPRA team requesting them to stop the crackdown. The delegation gave assurance of full cooperation with the Authority, announcing to register all businesses associated with services sector in Bannu within a week.

On the request of business community, the KPRA South Region postponed the crackdown for a week.