KPRA seals restaurant in Naran

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Tuesday sealed the biggest restaurant of Naran and Baiser valley to ensure tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Tuesday sealed the biggest restaurant of Naran and Baiser valley to ensure tax compliance.

On the directives of Additional Collector North Umar Arshad Khan, a team of KPRA comprising Deputy Collector Raheel Iqbal, Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed and DPO Dilawar Khan sealed Moon Restaurant in Narran Bazar and Baiser valley over tax compliance issues.

The KPRA had issued notices to the restaurant management to pay tax on time but they paid less tax than was due. Moon Restaurant had to pay Rs4.

5 million tax to KPRA for which the notices were already issued.

On Tuesday, the team of KPRA sealed the restaurant's Naran branch and on Wednesday the team sealed its Baiser branch under the KP Sales Tax Act 2022 to ensure tax compliance.

"Our job is to make sure that every taxpayer is regularly and timely pay his/her due tax to KPRA. We urge taxpayers to pay their due tax on time to avoid such legal actions," said Raheel Iqbal in his statement, adding no one would be allowed to evade tax and stern action would be taken against tax evaders.