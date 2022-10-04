KPRA seals restaurants for tax default

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) sealed a restaurant in Naran Bazaar on Tuesday for not paying tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) sealed a restaurant in Naran Bazaar on Tuesday for not paying tax.

On the directives of Additional Collector (North), Omar Arshad Khan, a team of KPRA comprising Deputy Collector Raheel Iqbal, Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmad and DPO Dilawar Khan conducted raids on the restaurant and sealed Moon Restaurant for not complying with payment of tax.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Collector KPRA, Raheel Iqbal warned tax defaulters to pay taxes outstanding against them timely avert similar action against themselves.

He said that guaranteeing tax payment is the responsibility of all while the authority will ensure the depositing of tax collected in head tax on services in the provincial exchequer.

Regarding the sealed Moon Restaurant, the Deputy Collector KPRA said that the management of the business was issued several notices for payment of taxes, but no progress was made in towards the compliance, which prompted the authority to take action under KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2020.