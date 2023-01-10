UrduPoint.com

KPRA Seals Textile Mill, Issues Notices To Hotels Over Non Tax Compliance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Tuesday sealed a textile mill in Dera Ismail Khan and issued warning notices to five hotels and restaurants to ensure tax compliance

On the directives of Additional Collector South Aftab Ahmed, a team of KPRA comprising Deputy Collector Saud Khan, Assistant Collector Akhtar Rasool, Audit Officer Wasif Rehman, Audit Officer Kamil Zada, Inspector Abdul Khaliq and DPO Wasim Ahmed sealed Tribal Textile Mills in Dera Ismail Khan over tax compliance issues.

The KPRA had served the textile mill's management several notices to withhold tax from service providers and pay it on time but they were not paying any attention to the notices following which the team of KPRA sealed the mills under the Section-62 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022.

The team also served warning notices to five hotels and restaurants in Dera Ismail Khan over tax compliance related issues.

"Our job is to make sure that every taxpayer regularly and timely pays his/her due tax to KPRA. We urge taxpayers to pay their due tax on time to avoid such legal actions," said Aftab Ahmed in his statement adding that no one will be allowed to evade tax and strict action will be taken against tax evaders.

