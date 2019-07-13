UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPRA Shown Outstanding Role In Uplifting KP's Revenue: CS

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:23 PM

KPRA shown outstanding role in uplifting KP's revenue: CS

Chief Secretary Khyber PakhtunKhwa Muhammad Salim has praised the efforts and dedication of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for progressive role in revenue generation and directed the staff for adopting more professional attitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber PakhtunKhwa Muhammad Salim has praised the efforts and dedication of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for progressive role in revenue generation and directed the staff for adopting more professional attitude.

He said this during his visit to KPRA head office, said a press release issued here on Saturday. Director General KPRA Tahir Orakzai gave detailed presentation on the activities, achievements and future plans of the Authority.

The Chief Secretary examined various sections of the Authority including Tax Facilitation Center, conference room, audit wing, computer labs. He appreciated the facilities, infrastructure and the achievements of the Revenue Authority and said that the authority has shown outstanding role in uplifting KP's revenue.

He informed the chair that KPRA enhanced 43 percent growth in non telco revenue. He revealed that authority came into being in the mid of 2013 however, in the initial years despite revenue generation, KPRA's administration focused on institutional development and hired most professional staff.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Salim, while expressing on the occasion praised the efforts and that tax-payers are playing vital role in the provincial development and their trust on the authority is highly important for the enhancement of maximum revenue, therefore they should be facilitated with more positive attitude.

He appreciated the performance of the Authority and urged the team for high standards of professionalism, Integrity and tax payers oriented facilitation in revenue collection.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit

Recent Stories

UAE discusses deeper cooperation, connectivity at ..

9 minutes ago

Quake of 5.5 Magnitude Strikes Philippines Injurin ..

6 minutes ago

BBC's voice of cricket becomes Tube announcer for ..

6 minutes ago

Trains collision case registered in Rahim Yar Khan

6 minutes ago

Body of a woman recovered from canal

6 minutes ago

Matric results to be announced on July 15

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.