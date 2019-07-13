Chief Secretary Khyber PakhtunKhwa Muhammad Salim has praised the efforts and dedication of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for progressive role in revenue generation and directed the staff for adopting more professional attitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber PakhtunKhwa Muhammad Salim has praised the efforts and dedication of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for progressive role in revenue generation and directed the staff for adopting more professional attitude.

He said this during his visit to KPRA head office, said a press release issued here on Saturday. Director General KPRA Tahir Orakzai gave detailed presentation on the activities, achievements and future plans of the Authority.

The Chief Secretary examined various sections of the Authority including Tax Facilitation Center, conference room, audit wing, computer labs. He appreciated the facilities, infrastructure and the achievements of the Revenue Authority and said that the authority has shown outstanding role in uplifting KP's revenue.

He informed the chair that KPRA enhanced 43 percent growth in non telco revenue. He revealed that authority came into being in the mid of 2013 however, in the initial years despite revenue generation, KPRA's administration focused on institutional development and hired most professional staff.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Salim, while expressing on the occasion praised the efforts and that tax-payers are playing vital role in the provincial development and their trust on the authority is highly important for the enhancement of maximum revenue, therefore they should be facilitated with more positive attitude.

He appreciated the performance of the Authority and urged the team for high standards of professionalism, Integrity and tax payers oriented facilitation in revenue collection.